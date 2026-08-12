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Apartments with garage for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
In the promising and developing urban village of Pleschenitsa, there is a cozy three-room ap…
$43,040
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