Houses with garage for sale in Pinsk District, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Farm near Vyaz, Pinsky district. For various activities, such as a house in the village with…
$12,900
House in Pleschickiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Pleschickiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Cottage in ST "Builder", Pleshchitsky s/council, village of Knubovo, 12 km from Pinsk. The h…
$22,900
House in Duboyskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Duboyskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Modern, block, insulated, two -level, comfortable, qualitatively built a residential buildin…
$70,000
