Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pastavy District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Pastavy District, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 6 214 m² in Lyntupy, Belarus
Manufacture 6 214 m²
Lyntupy, Belarus
Area 6 214 m²
A full list of capital buildings and equipment on sites:   www.vitebsk-region.gov.by., www.o…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes