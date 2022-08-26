Residential complex Zelyonaya Gavan'

YOU DON ’;T HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN LIFE IN THE CITY AND OUTSIDE OF IT

The «Zelyonaya Gavan'» Residential complex is located only 3.5 kilometers from Minsk near a natural reserve: its clean air, magnificent old forests, amazing landscapes and endless green spaces allow you to relax and enjoy life. The residential complex organically combines prestige and exquisite simplicity, environmental friendliness and modern technologies, coziness, the tranquility of country life and developed infrastructure.

Its Scandinavian-style architecture blends perfectly with the natural landscape — you can comfortably ride the nearby bike lanes, visit the relaxation areas, go shopping, go to the fitness center and beauty salon, and at the same time stay in touch with nature and have a picnic in the open air in your own yard at any time, walk into the forest and breathe the fresh air soaked in the aroma of pine needles and freshly cut grass!