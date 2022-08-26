  1. Realting.com
  Belarus
  Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  Residential complex Zelyonaya Gavan'

Residential complex Zelyonaya Gavan'

Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Location

  • Country
    Belarus
  • State
    Minsk Region
  • Region
    Minsk District
  • City
    Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

YOU DON ’;T HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN LIFE IN THE CITY AND OUTSIDE OF IT

The «Zelyonaya Gavan'» Residential complex is located only 3.5 kilometers from Minsk near a natural reserve: its clean air, magnificent old forests, amazing landscapes and endless green spaces allow you to relax and enjoy life. The residential complex organically combines prestige and exquisite simplicity, environmental friendliness and modern technologies, coziness, the tranquility of country life and developed infrastructure.

Its Scandinavian-style architecture blends perfectly with the natural landscape — you can comfortably ride the nearby bike lanes, visit the relaxation areas, go shopping, go to the fitness center and beauty salon, and at the same time stay in touch with nature and have a picnic in the open air in your own yard at any time, walk into the forest and breathe the fresh air soaked in the aroma of pine needles and freshly cut grass!

Location on the map

Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Developer news

26.08.2022
How «Green Harbor» is transforming from a small cottage settlement — to a city in nature
