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Restaurants for sale in Nesvizh District, Belarus

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Restaurant 2 547 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Restaurant 2 547 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 2 547 m²
4-storey building in the historic heart of Nesvizh overlooking the Bulgarin Chapel We prese…
$450,000
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