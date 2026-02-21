Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Nesvizh District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Nesvizh District, Belarus

сommercial properties
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 941 m² in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 941 m²
Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 941 m²
Floor 1/2
Production and warehouse premises in Ferbovshchyna, Nesvizh district Location: • The object…
$286,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go