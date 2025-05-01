Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Nesvizh District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Nesvizh District, Belarus

Nyasvizh
4
5 properties total found
Commercial property 600 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Commercial property 600 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 600 m²
On sale an incomplete capital structure in. Nesvizh. * Area: ~ 600 sqm. * Walls: block 40, i…
$178,000
Leave a request
Shop 302 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Shop 302 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
A detached multifunctional building is for sale in Nesvizh, at 9 Snovskaya Street.- - - - - …
$89,990
Leave a request
Commercial property 302 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Commercial property 302 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
A detached multifunctional building is for sale in Nesvizh, at 9 Snovskaya Street.- - - - - …
$89,990
Leave a request
Commercial property 302 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Commercial property 302 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
A separate multi-functional building for sale in. Nesvizh, on the street Snovskaya, 9. - - -…
$89,990
Leave a request
Office 1 365 m² in Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 1 365 m²
Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 365 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale administrative and household building in a complex with storage facilities in D. So…
$79,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go