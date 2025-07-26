Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navakolasava
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Navakolasava, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 1 171 m² in Navakolasava, Belarus
Shop 1 171 m²
Navakolasava, Belarus
Area 1 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Former store building for sale. It needs repair. Contract number with the agency 622/1 from …
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go