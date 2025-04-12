Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navakolasava
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Navakolasava, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 354 m² in Navakolasava, Belarus
Manufacture 1 354 m²
Navakolasava, Belarus
Area 1 354 m²
Floor 1/1
Two production buildings or operating joinery ( production of Euro windows, doors, any wood …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes