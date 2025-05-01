Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 32 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Shop 32 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative and commercial premises in the center of Novogrudok are for sale at pl. Lenin…
$22,800
Shop 271 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Shop 271 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This offer is for you!A unique object is offered for sale – operating beauty salon with resi…
$139,000
