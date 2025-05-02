Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Miory District, Belarus

Shop 681 m² in Dzisna, Belarus
Shop 681 m²
Dzisna, Belarus
Area 681 m²
Floor 1/1
Separately standing building, in the center, next to the long-distance bus station. Ramp. Go…
$15,500
Shop 127 m² in Myory, Belarus
Shop 127 m²
Myory, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
The historical center of the city. Separately standing building in the central square. A new…
$30,500
