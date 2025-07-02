Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Miory District, Belarus

2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Myory, Belarus
4 room apartment
Myory, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
$38,000
Room in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Room
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale unfinished building on the shore of Lake Obsterno A place where nature beco…
$220,000
Properties features in Miory District, Belarus

