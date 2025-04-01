Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzyel
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Myadzyel, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
$126,990
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes