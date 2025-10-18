Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzel District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
$23,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Myadzel District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go