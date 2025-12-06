Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mir
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Garage

Mansions with garage for sale in Mir, Belarus

Mansion Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Haradok, Belarus
House
Haradok, Belarus
Area 89 m²
House with repairs and furniture on a plot of 19 acres ❤️Country house with furniture, ready…
$54,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/23
Apartment in LCD "Grushevsky Posad" Location: Perfect location! The apartment is located…
$99,700
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/5
A unique opportunity to live in the heart of Minsk!We present to your attention a cozy 1-roo…
$70,000
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment in the center of Slutsk ❤️ For sale 1-bedroom apartment of 33.3 sq.m. in…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Akciabr, Belarus
House
Akciabr, Belarus
Area 136 m²
A house for year-round living in ag. October. ❤️ A good two-level house of 136 sq.m. with al…
$62,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment at 47 sq.m. at st.m. Pushkin ❤️Cozy 2-room apartment with an area of 46.94 …
$84,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/12
Spacious 3rd apartment in the greenest part of Serebryanka! ❤️Apartment 65.9 sq.m. on the 6t…
$108,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zakalnoje, Belarus
House
Zakalnoje, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in Luban district! ❤️ Brick house with a spacious plot in Zakalnoye! Addres…
$10,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Hiedzievicy, Belarus
House
Hiedzievicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House for reconstruction on 18 acres in an ecologically clean place ❤️A great option for tho…
$3,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
VernaVerna
Cottage in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Cottage 49 km from Moscow ❤️ Good cottage with all amenities in Podlipye, only 49 km from Mo…
$94,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
Living near Victory Square means being in the heart of Minsk! Here history meets with moder…
$210,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
1-room apartment near the metro Pushkinskaya ❤️Cozy 1-room apartment with an area of 34.4 sq…
$74,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go