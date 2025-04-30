Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Duplex

Monthly rent of duplexes in Minsk Region, Belarus

1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kopishche, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish, cozy duplex in a picturesque area 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Minsk, near the v…
$2,200
per month
