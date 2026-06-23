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Pool Houses for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Vyviery, Belarus
House
Vyviery, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Cottage in ag. Verifications are your home where everything is thought out to the smallest d…
$99,625
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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