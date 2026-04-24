Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Masty District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Masty District, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 3 600 m² in Masty, Belarus
Manufacture 3 600 m²
Masty, Belarus
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a property complex (production base at 17 Vokzalnaya Street in Mosty). Represents…
$148,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go