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Terraced Houses for sale in Markauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room house in Markauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Markauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy, large country house together with the furnishings, in an authentic style, a…
$29,346
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