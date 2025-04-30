Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Malaryta District, Belarus

Manufacture 1 460 m² in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 460 m²
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 460 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex of the Social-Revolutionary School of Economics (name-fishhosis) is a considerat…
$516,000
