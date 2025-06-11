Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of log house (apartment) for sale in Bobruisk, Karl Marx St._______________We present f…
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go