Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyuban District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lyuban District, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 8 m² in Lyuban, Belarus
Commercial property 8 m²
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey building of the reconstructed hotel in Luban.- Capacity of about 40 rooms-…
$129,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go