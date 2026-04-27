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Offices for Sale in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

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Office 378 m² in Alchoucy, Belarus
Office 378 m²
Alchoucy, Belarus
Area 378 m²
A brick building on the bank of the river in Olkhovtsy is for sale. - Total area of 378 squa…
$14,000
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