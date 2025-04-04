Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyakhavichy District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 378 m² in Olhovcy, Belarus
Commercial property 378 m²
Olhovcy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale building in d. Olkhovtsy. Located near the river. Total area 378 sq.m. 2 floors, ce…
$14,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes