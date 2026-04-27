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Apartments for sale in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Lyakhavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale a cozy, very warm, one-room apartment with a large kitchen - 13.0 sq.m. and a room …
$23,000
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