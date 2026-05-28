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Houses with garage for sale in Lyubcha, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Lyubcha, Belarus
House
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's for sale in Ag. Lubcha (Novogrudok R-N), 1 per. Rysinski, 7. The house is framed, lined…
$22,100
Leave a request
House in Lyubcha, Belarus
House
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's for sale in Ag. Lubcha (Novogrudok R-N), 1 per. Rysinski, 7. The house is framed, lined…
$22,100
Leave a request
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