Pool Houses for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Good wooden house near the river ❤️Wooden house 66 m2 with brick extension, three spacious r…
$19,517
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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