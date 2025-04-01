Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lepiel District, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in a very picturesque place. Sanatorium and resort area, land of …
$16,500
2 room apartment in Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in a very picturesque place.Sanatorium and resort area, the edge o…
$16,500
