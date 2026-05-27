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Terraced Houses for sale in Lahojsk, Belarus

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lahojsk, Belarus
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale stylish and high-quality house of 239 m2 just 30 km from Minsk. Built in 2025 with …
$275,000
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