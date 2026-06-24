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Manufacture Buildings in Krychaw District, Belarus

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Manufacture 4 619 m² in Krychau, Belarus
Manufacture 4 619 m²
Krychau, Belarus
Area 4 619 m²
Floor 1/3
Separate production building with a total area of 4,618.6 sq.m. for large-scale production, …
$597,118
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