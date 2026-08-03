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  2. Belarus
  3. Krupki District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

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сommercial properties
5
1 property total found
Shop 82 m² in Krupski, Belarus
Shop 82 m²
Krupski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale/rental The building is specialized retail. The total area is 82 m2. The plot is 4.24 ac…
$14,500
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