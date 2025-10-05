Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krupki District
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Krupki District, Belarus

сommercial property
4
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business 700 m² in Krupki, Belarus
Established business 700 m²
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
$119,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go