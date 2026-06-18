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Apartments for sale in Krasnasyelski, Belarus

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Krasnasyelski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krasnasyelski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the urban village of Krasnoselsky Volkovysk district of Grodno region.Fo…
$22,042
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3 room apartment in Krasnasyelski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krasnasyelski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the urban village of Krasnoselsky Volkovysk district of Grodno region.Fo…
$22,042
Leave a request
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