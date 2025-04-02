Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Kozienski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kozienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Office 781 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 781 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 781 m²
Floor 1
$690,000
Commercial property 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$541,900
Commercial property 185 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 185 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
$55,000
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 6
$16,000
Shop 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$541,900
Commercial property 185 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 185 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
A multifunctional building is sold in the central part of the city of Bobruisk, on Kuibyshev…
$55,000
Commercial property 24 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
$9,000
Shop 306 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 306 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Floor 1
$1,000,000
Office 204 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 204 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 5
We sell the premises in the Historical Center Grodno on the street. Sverdlova, 12 in the new…
$95,000
Manufacture 190 m² in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for starting a business. Excellent location 11 km from the ci…
$18,000
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale administrative premises, the area of 111.7 m2 on str. P. Mstislavtsa 24. The premis…
$240,000
Office 1 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 1 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a plot of land of 55 acres with a canned foundation for the construction of a ca…
$75
