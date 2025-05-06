Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kopys
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kopys, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy house at the address G.P. 30 years old BSSR street. House built in 1948 (rec…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 43 m²
House for sale in GP. Dig down the street. Trostinsky, a picturesque well-groomed place, a h…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go