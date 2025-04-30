Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go