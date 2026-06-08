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Townhouses with garage for sale in Kirawsk District, Belarus

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Liubonicy, Belarus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Liubonicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-room. sq. in a two-storey cottage type house on the first floor. PVC windows.Cent…
$29,500
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