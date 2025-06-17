Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Kirawsk District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kirawsk District, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Kirawsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kirawsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment in a five-storey house, located at the address: Kirovsk, Gagarin s…
$17,000
Private seller
Properties features in Kirawsk District, Belarus

