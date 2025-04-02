Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Karelichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Karelichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A residential brick house on the street is sold. October, GP. Korelichi. The total area is 5…
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
A residential building on the street is sold. Fomenko, GP. Korelichi. The total area is 61.4…
$12,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes