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Warehouses for sale in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

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Warehouse 813 m² in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 813 m²
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 813 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse area of 812.5.m. with a separate entrance. Perfect for your own business or rentin…
$59 333
VAT
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