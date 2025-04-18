Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ivyanets
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ivyanets, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ivyanets, Belarus
House
Ivyanets, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a land plot with a house in Ivenets, Partizanskaya str., 33 The area of the plot is…
$24,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes