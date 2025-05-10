Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ivatsevichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ivatsevichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ivatsevichy, Belarus
House
Ivatsevichy, Belarus
Area 294 m²
A home for those who like to make repairs for themselves. It is possible to make repairs for…
$50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go