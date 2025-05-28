Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ivatsevichy District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Ivatsevichy District, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 386 m² in Jahlievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 386 m²
Jahlievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
Floor 1/1
Land plot of 0.3065 ha with a canopy of 579 m2. The canopy was increased in area by increasi…
$35,000
