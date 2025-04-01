Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ivanava District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Ivanava District, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 380 m² in Ivanava, Belarus
Manufacture 380 m²
Ivanava, Belarus
Area 380 m²
I will sell STO / Car Wash area 380 sq.m., Brest region, Ivanovo, Sovetskaya str., 14.Land a…
$70,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes