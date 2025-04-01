Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ivanava District, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ivanava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ivanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
$20,000
2 room apartment in Ivanava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ivanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
2 bedroom apartment, g. Ivanovo, st. Sovetskaya, 1988, 5 / 5 brick, 45.8 / 45.5 / 26.3 / 7.5…
$21,500
Properties features in Ivanava District, Belarus

