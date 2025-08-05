Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna District
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Hrodna District, Belarus

сommercial property
6
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 747 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel 747 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 747 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique commercial building is for sale in Koshevniki.The total area of the building togeth…
$160,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go