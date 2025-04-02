Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Horki District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Horki District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Horki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Horki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment in Gorki, Mogilev region!Station, 50.Spacious apartment 52.3/29.94/9.13, gl…
$34,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Horki District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes