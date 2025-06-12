Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Homyel District, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 411 m² in Jaromina, Belarus
Manufacture 411 m²
Jaromina, Belarus
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 1
The perfect place for the development of the car business! fenced area with its own parking!…
$185,000
