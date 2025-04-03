Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hlusk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Hlusk District, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 5 894 m² in Hlusk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 894 m²
Hlusk, Belarus
Area 5 894 m²
Number of floors 2
The same is the baza is included in the 3rd (so) CAPITAL COMPOLENITY: - Administrative -PROS…
$110,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes