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Houses with garage for sale in Haradzishcha, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 326 m²
A unique project of a house 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road is for sale in the village of Gor…
$328,924
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House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Compact single-storey residential building with all communications built in 2000! In the tow…
$58,358
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